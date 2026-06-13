Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 888.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,450 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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