Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $56,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,102 shares of company stock worth $198,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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