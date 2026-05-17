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Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 137,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Beese Fulmer Investment Management more than doubled its Disney stake in the fourth quarter, buying 137,350 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 270,279 shares worth about $30.75 million.
  • Disney reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.57 topping estimates and revenue of $25.17 billion also above expectations, while revenue grew 6.5% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Disney, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.47.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walt Disney.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,279 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 137,350 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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