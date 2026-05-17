Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 59,105 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,431 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 59,105 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $34,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.5%

McDonald's stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $304.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.02. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.98 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $196.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here