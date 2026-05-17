Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.01. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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