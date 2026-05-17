Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,016 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SHW opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $300.05 and a twelve month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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