Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,675 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 296.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 404 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,656. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total value of $13,296,490.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. The trade was a 32.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,232 shares of company stock worth $48,248,925. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,148.68 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,203.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,290.09.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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