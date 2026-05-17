Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 3.7%

Boeing stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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