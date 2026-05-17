Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $37.75 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,353 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,204 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,463,000 after buying an additional 1,856,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $192.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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