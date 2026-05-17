Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Shell were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,346 shares of the energy company's stock worth $103,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 596,972 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shell by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,216 shares of the energy company's stock worth $23,236,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 149,650 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.27. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $69.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shell from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Shell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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