BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of BellRing Brands worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock worth $187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,035 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,944,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,029 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,465,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock worth $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 4,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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