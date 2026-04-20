Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,675 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $83,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $648.85 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $601.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $427.93 and a 52 week high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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