Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Get Chime Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The company had revenue of $596.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Chime Financial's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHYM. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chime Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Compass Point raised Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Chime Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CHYM

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chime Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chime Financial wasn't on the list.

While Chime Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here