Bensler LLC Takes $9.85 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,019 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000. Bensler LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deckers Outdoor from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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