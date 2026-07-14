Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 11,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,663 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lifted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.73.

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Alphabet Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $352.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.68 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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