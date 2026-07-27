Berkley W R Corp Buys 914,380 Shares of Centurion Acquisition Corp. $ALF

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALF - Free Report) by 376.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,544 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 914,380 shares during the period. Centurion Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.22% of Centurion Acquisition worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centurion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centurion Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centurion Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALF

Centurion Acquisition Trading Down 0.3%

ALF opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Centurion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Centurion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Centurion Acquisition Company Profile

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens.

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