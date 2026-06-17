Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $66.72 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,118 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $130.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $471.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 40,523 shares of company stock worth $4,814,224 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here