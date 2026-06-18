Berkshire Hathaway Inc Increases Stock Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 368,055 shares during the quarter. Domino's Pizza comprises approximately 0.5% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 9.91% of Domino's Pizza worth $1,396,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $285,116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,674 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $312,897,000 after acquiring an additional 230,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $418.13.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $314.36 on Thursday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $297.48 and a one year high of $496.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.71 and a 200 day moving average of $377.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,392.48. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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