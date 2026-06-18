Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 2,916,288 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,916,288 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 3.9% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 8.70% of Chubb worth $10,689,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $349.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $328.28 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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