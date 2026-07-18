Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,109 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.68% of BWX Technologies worth $128,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $171.52 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.18 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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