Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 13,966.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,521,594 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $98,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,637,234,000 after buying an additional 11,048,679 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $420,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,283,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,729 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,098.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,300,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $158,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,067 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of IBKR opened at $87.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $88.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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