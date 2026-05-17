Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 110,392 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 110,392 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Merit Medical Systems worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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