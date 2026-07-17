Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 9,158 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,844 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.31% of American Electric Power worth $217,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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