Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 592,883 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.45% of NextEra Energy worth $753,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after purchasing an additional 373,088 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,585,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $572,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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