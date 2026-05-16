Bessemer Group Inc. Has $110.52 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,893 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $110,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $347.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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