Bessemer Group Inc. Has $115.17 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 652,655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $115,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,463,000 after buying an additional 1,856,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1%

PM opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $192.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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