Bessemer Group Inc. Has $119.85 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,769 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of AMETEK worth $119,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth.

Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks.

A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were cut slightly for Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, which may temper enthusiasm a bit and help explain why the stock is not moving higher more aggressively.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE AME opened at $227.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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