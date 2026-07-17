Bessemer Group Inc. Has $158.49 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 7,053.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,038 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 739,553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cardinal Health worth $158,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 223.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $4,989,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.13.

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Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $228.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.36 and a 200-day moving average of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.5158 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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