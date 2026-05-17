Bessemer Group Inc. Has $20.88 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,148 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 647,462 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Everest Management Corp. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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