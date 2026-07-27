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Bessemer Group Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Repligen logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Bessemer Group cut its Repligen stake by 80.9% in the first quarter, selling 8,226 shares and retaining 1,943 shares valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors collectively own 97.64% of Repligen.
  • Repligen reported quarterly EPS of $0.48, exceeding estimates of $0.38, while revenue rose 14.8% year over year to $194.25 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.97–$2.05.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $165.36, compared with a recent opening price of $131.96.
  • Five stocks we like better than Repligen.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Repligen were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Repligen's revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Repligen to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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