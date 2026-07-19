Bessemer Group Inc. Has $34.69 Million Stake in Crane $CR

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,863 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Crane worth $34,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:CR opened at $217.56 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $226.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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