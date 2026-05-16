Bessemer Group Inc. Has $42.50 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 588,694 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Entegris worth $42,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 260.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Down 4.4%

ENTG opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,564,350. This represents a 25.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,921 shares of company stock valued at $26,184,183. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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