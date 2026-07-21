Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of WD-40 worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 207.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company's stock.

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WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.26. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $175.38 and a 12-month high of $298.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 13.23%.The company had revenue of $195.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40's dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research raised WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WD-40 has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WD-40

About WD-40

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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