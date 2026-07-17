Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 176.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622,325 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 2,313,092 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Netflix worth $348,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.17.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.9%

NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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