Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 12,767 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.54% of InterDigital worth $44,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 186.8% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 224 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 47.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,271.70. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $3,098,167. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.67. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $205.78 and a one year high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IDCC. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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