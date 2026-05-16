Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,742 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $112,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $170.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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