Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,554 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 316,403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after buying an additional 1,027,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after buying an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $887,258,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after buying an additional 4,031,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 2.1%

HON stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.25.

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Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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