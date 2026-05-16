Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,489 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 278,187 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $260.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,318 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,814. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $302.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $310.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here