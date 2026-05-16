Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 106,389 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,933 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Samsara worth $57,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,046 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,628,137.31. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,972. This trade represents a 58.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,626,901.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,972. This represents a 58.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,718,893 shares of company stock valued at $77,263,103. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of IOT opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,478.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Key Samsara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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