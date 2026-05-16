Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 158,274 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,583 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 158,274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of BWX Technologies worth $106,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $204.48 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.22 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BWX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BWX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BWX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here