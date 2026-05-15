Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 22,673 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,483 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 22,673 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $197,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.59.

Get Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $6,653,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,180 shares of company stock worth $12,924,790. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here