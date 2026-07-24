Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,820 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Standex International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Standex International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $308.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.63 and a 1 year high of $363.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $300.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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