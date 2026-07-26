Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 61,758 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,758 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE S opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $276,579.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 987,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,661,151.12. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,092.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,012,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,835,651.72. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,245,598. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on S shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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