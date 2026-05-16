Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 97,212 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768,407 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,212 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Ryan Specialty worth $142,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE RYAN opened at $31.83 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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