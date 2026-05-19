Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 14,865.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,159 shares of the technology retailer's stock after buying an additional 766,006 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Best Buy worth $51,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 458 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Best Buy from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE BBY opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.Best Buy's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $2,744,473.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 523,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,491,294.76. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11,356 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $727,011.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,922,113.68. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $4,945,353. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

See Also

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