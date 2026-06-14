Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 730.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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