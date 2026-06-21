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BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 372,897 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Bristol Myers Squibb logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S significantly increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter, buying 372,897 more shares and lifting its total holding to 567,380 shares worth about $34.4 million.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.58 versus $1.42 estimated and revenue of $11.49 billion, while also guiding fiscal 2026 EPS to a range of $6.05 to $6.35.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, implying an annualized yield of 4.7%, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $61.31 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bristol Myers Squibb.

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 191.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 372,897 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $34,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 123.1% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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