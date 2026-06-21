BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,076 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Moody's were worth $34,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody's by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,272,967 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,802,195,000 after buying an additional 102,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody's by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,480 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,019,551,000 after buying an additional 42,966 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody's by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,601 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,211,023,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody's in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Moody's Stock Up 0.1%

Moody's stock opened at $451.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.26.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $541.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,067,397.71. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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