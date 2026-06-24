BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 19,545 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 455.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,544 shares of the company's stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,915 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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