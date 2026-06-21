BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 154.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $506.14.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $375.37 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $419.68 and its 200 day moving average is $469.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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